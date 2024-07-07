Caitlin Clark Breaks WNBA Rookie Record in Victory over 1st Place New York

There are statement games, and there are statement games. Caitlin Clark just had a really big statement game.

On Saturday, Caitlin Clark became the first rookie in WNBA history to hit a triple-double as she notched 19 points, 13 assists, and 12 rebounds. Also, she became the first player in the history of the Indiana Fever ever to record a triple-double. And, as you might expect, since she’s a rookie, Clark also becomes the youngest player to hit a triple-double.

The Fever needed every bit of Clark’s contributions on Saturday night. Indiana trailed the Eastern Conference front-runners 75-68 with 4:21 remaining. However, Indiana rallied for an 11-0 run that put them ahead to stay.

The Fever won 83-78.

As widely reported, Clark did not make the U.S. Women’s Basketball Olympic squad. However, she and fellow rookie Angel Reese were the only rookies selected to the WNBA All-Star team, and they will have a shot at the Team USA All-Stars on July 20.

Clark led the way in All-Star voting, amassing a whopping 700,735 votes. Her fellow rookie and rival Angel Reese came in fifth with 381,518 votes.