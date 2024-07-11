WATCH: Caitlin Clark Retaliates, Shoves Opponent During Physical Game

The days of Caitlin Clark getting shoved around by opponents and taking it, may be coming to an end.

On Wednesday night, during an exceptionally chippy contest against the Washington Mystics, Clark took exception to Washington’s Julie Vanloo’s physical style of defense and gave her a shove.

It appears, that Clark was attempting to step back behind the arc to make herself available for a pass, and likely fire off one of her long-range three pointers. Knowing Clark’s incredible propensity for hitting long-range shots, Vanloo followed her beyond the line and this appears to have triggered Clark.

Or, it could have just been the complete lack of help she was getting from her teammates.

Clark posted an historic stat line on Wednesday night that had never before been accomplished in WNBA history: 29 points, 13 assists, five rebounds, five 3-pointers, five steals and three blocks.

And how did her teammates respond to that performance? Only two other players players scored in double-digits – one of whom only scored 11 – and the rest of the team barely contributed in what turned out to be an 89-83 loss.