Ex-Secret Service Agent, College Football Star on Trump Assassination Attempt: ‘Inexcusable’

A former college football star turned Secret Service agent is frustrated with his former agency after the assassination attempt on former President Trump in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

David Hoffmann, a two-time All-American linebacker who helped lead the Washington Huskies to a national championship in 1991, was drafted by the Bears in 1993 but left the NFL after a few years to join the Secret Service.

When asked by TMZ Sports for his thoughts on the nearly successful assassination attempt against Trump, Hoffmann did not hold back.

“I’ll tell you it’s very frustrating,” Hoffmann said. “It just really pisses you off that this happened.”

Hoffmann added, “Sometimes everybody says ‘things happen,’ but this is something that just can’t happen. This is inexcusable. And it’s something that everybody needs to take a real hard dive at and look into this.”

The Secret Service, as well as local Pennsylvania law enforcement, has faced a torrent of criticism following the attempt on Trump’s life. As for Hoffmann, he sees the incident as a wake-up call and a mandate for the agency to champion meritocracy.

“I think everybody would agree with putting the best people out there, having tryouts for everything, having to make these teams,” David explained.

“And that’s why it was a treat for me to be a part of the counter-assault team. You always had to perform. You were tested. You had to show performance. Physically, mentally, emotionally. And that’s something I think should be across the board.”

Hoffmann spent 23 years as a member of the Secret Service, protecting Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush and other officials.