Hulk Hogan at RNC: Trump Is ‘My Hero,’ ‘Couldn’t Be Silent Anymore’ After Assassination Attempt

Legendary pro wrestler Hulk Hogan says after the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump he realized that he “couldn’t be silent anymore.”

In an interview with Fox News from the Republication National Convention (RNC) in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Hogan explained that “when they took a shot” at his hero, Trump, he realized he had to “step up.” At a rally in Pennsylvania last Saturday, Trump was shot by “a bullet that pierced the upper part” of his right ear, after 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks opened fire.

Hogan, who is set to speak at the RNC this evening, was asked “what brought” him out there, to which he said that he “got tired of remaining silent.”

“I got tired of remaining silent,” Hogan began. “I sat back and watched the borders collapse. I watched the economy collapse, I watched the price of gas, the price of food, everything just do an upside down flip.”

Whatchoogonnado when the Hulkster endorses you? 💪pic.twitter.com/yowVU1n4Bi — David Sacks (@DavidSacks) July 18, 2024

“When they took a shot at my hero, Donald Trump, I realized that I couldn’t be silent anymore,” Hogan added. “I had to step up, I had to be a real American just like all these real Americans here, and Donald Trump. I have a voice too, and I want people to know, it’s time to talk, it’s time not to be silent anymore.”

Hogan is slated to speak at the RNC between 7:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. Central time, according to the RNC’s speaker lineup.