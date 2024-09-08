The Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys top a “rudest fans” ranking of the 32 NFL teams that includes offenses such as “starting fights,” “excessive bragging,” and “drinking too much.”

The list was compiled by online gambling site aGamble in August and asked 1,200 football watchers nationwide to list the “worst-behaved” fans, coaches, and quarterbacks.

In addition to the Eagles having the #1 most-offensive fans, the survey also revealed that Eagles coach Nick Sirianni was voted the third-rudest coach in the NFL. Sean Payton of the Denver Broncos (#1) and Jim Harbaugh (#2) beat Sirianni for the title of rudest NFL coach.

For the top 5 rudest quarterbacks, the survey crowned Aaron Rodgers of the New York Jets as #1, followed by Deshaun Watson of the Cleveland Browns (#2) and Dak Prescott of the Cowboys (#3). Rodgers not only ranked as the rudest quarterback in the league, but in an ironic twist was also voted “most thin-skinned” among the team captains. Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs (#2) and Dak Prescott of the Cowboys (#3) follow Rodgers for most thin-skinned quarterback. Prescott notably appears on both the “rudest” and “thin-skinned” quarterback lists.

The poll of rudest fans also listed the worst behaviors for each team. The poll flagged 13 teams for “drinking too much,” the most prevalent rude behavior on the list, including the Las Vegas Raiders (#3), New England Patriots (#4), and the Green Bay Packers (#6).

Steelers Depot posted the ranking, which puts Pittsburgh Steelers fans as the #5 rudest because of their use of “profanity.”

Asked to list the bad fan behaviors, with some or all that happen “simultaneously,” survey takers reported that “standing up/blocking view” is the worst, at 59 percent. “Spilling beer/drinks” came in second at 51 percent, and “cutting in line” came in third at 48 percent. Other rude fan behaviors included:

Using profanity (45 percent)

Blocking the aisle (44 percent)

Heckling (42 percent)

Crying child/children (36 percent)

Squatting/Trying to find a better seat (34 percent)

Constantly getting up/leaving seat (26 percent)

Talking on phone (24 percent)

The poll also addressed the top 5 NFL teams whose fans have the “thinnest skin.” Cowboys fans were voted the #1 “Most Easily Offended,” followed by fans of the Patriots (#2), Kansas City Chiefs (#3), Eagles (#4), and Chicago Bears (#5).

The poll, taken in August, surveyed 1,200 participants “who regularly watch the NFL,” with an average age of 42, including 57 percent males, 42 percent females, and 1 percent other.

Breitbart News reported in January that Carolina Panthers Owner David Tepper was fined $300,000 for throwing a drink at a Jacksonville Jaguars fan during the New Years Eve game in 2023.

After the post-game celebrations following the Chiefs’ victory in the 2023 Super Bowl, fans wrote letters complaining to the Kansas City Star of public drinking and partying by the team that led one fan to say, “I am ashamed that players I cheered for could barely walk after they got off the bus.”