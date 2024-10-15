Raiders Trade Devante Adams to the Jets, Leading to Reunion with Aaron Rodgers

The Las Vegas Raiders have traded star wide receiver Devante Adams to the New York Jets for a conditional third-round pick, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports.

The conditional third-rounder can become a second-round pick if Adams is selected to the All-Pro team. Of more immediate importance, the Jets will assume the entirety of Adams’ existing contract and will pay him all monies owed.

The Raiders will pay nothing.

The trade reunites Rodgers and Adams, who, during their eight years playing together in Green Bay, became one of the most prolific passing combinations in the Packers storied history.

Rapoport reports that Rodgers actively recruited and lobbied for the trade to acquire Adams.

Adams has only played three games this season due to a nagging hamstring injury and will have to undergo a physical. However, the expectation is that Adams’ injury is behind him, and he is ready to play.

“A three-time, first-team All-Pro, Adams has recorded 890 career catches for 10,990 yards with 96 touchdowns.” Pro Football Talk reports.

The Jets could certainly use the offensive firepower. Through the first six games of the season, the Jets have scored the same number of points (113) as last year through Week 6 with backup Zach Wilson at the helm.