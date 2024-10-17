Chiefs Owner Backs Harrison Butker’s Right to Create Conservative PAC After Taylor Swift’s Kamala Endorsement

Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt has defended kicker Harrison Butker’s right advocate for conservative Christian values, even in the face of stark criticism from Taylor Swift fans.

The 59-year-old billionaire insisted that he supports all his employees who wish to exercise their right to free speech.

“One of the things I talk to the players every year about at training camp is using their platform to make a difference,” Hunt said on Wednesday, according to Fox News. “We have players on both sides of the political spectrum, both sides of whatever controversial issue you want to bring up. I’m not at all concerned when our players use their platform to make a difference.”

Butker, of course, became a major target of left-wingers and Taylor Swift supporters for a commencement speech he gave in May to graduates at his alma mater, Benedictine College.

During his address to the school, Butker told female grads not to forsake a family life in pursuit of a career and told males to be proud of their masculinity. He was also unapologetic over his pro-life and pro-Catholic views.

The speech spurred leftists to launch a strong campaign to force the Chiefs to fire Butker, and he was dragged through the mud on social media by Democrats and celebrities alike.

Butker, though, has refused to back down from his personal views and even went a step further this month by endorsing Donald Trump because Trump has the strongest pro-life views of any candidate for president.

Butker also debuted his UPRIGHT PAC last week alongside Missouri Republican Sen. Josh Hawley.

The Super Bowl-winning kicker’s beliefs and outspoken political activism have put him in the crosshairs of Taylor Swift fans, who have targeted him for personal destruction.

The Chiefs owner did not criticize Swift or her fans for attacking Butker. On the contrary, he has praised Swift and her fans and said that the pop star has brought many new fans to the NFL and that he appreciates her support.

