WATCH: Texas Tech Kicker Pulls UP His Jersey to Reveal MAGA Shirt After Scoring TD on Trick Play

Texas Tech kicker Reese Burkhardt was ready for his big moment on Saturday. He scored a touchdown on a fake field goal and displayed a MAGA shirt for all to see.

Burkhardt speedily eluded two TCU surprised TCU defenders to give the Red Raiders their first touchdown of the game and then pulled up his jersey to reveal a shirt that read, “Trump 24 MAGA.”

Burkhardt’s endorsement caused quite a stir on X.

Burkhard’s shirt wasn’t the only shout-out the former president received in the sports world this weekend.

During Game 1 of the World Series, a woman was seated behind home plate wearing a MAGA hat, much to the chagrin of leftists on X.

Displaying support for the former president has become a trend both on and off the field. During the fourth quarter of last Sunday night’s game between the Jets and the Steelers, a woman ran onto the field holding a sign that read, “Trump secure border/Kamala open border.”

The former president enjoys support from many in the sports world—former Steelers Le’Veon Bell and Antonio Brown campaigned for Trump recently in Pennsylvania.

A few UFC fighters even campaigned for him recently in Michigan in an appeal to win support from Arab Americans.