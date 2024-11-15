WATCH: Mike Tyson Goes Dark on Teen Interviewer After ‘Legacy’ Question

Mike “Grim Reaper” Tyson quickly went dark when he told a teenage interviewer that he does not care anything about his “legacy” and that we are all going to die and turn to dust, anyway, so who cares. Inspiring words for America’s youth, indeed.

Tyson was cornered by 14-year-old social media maven Jazlyn Guerra, who asked “Iron Mike” what he hoped his legacy would be for those young people who were not yet around to see his salad days.

“In your return to the ring for this fight, you are setting a monumental opportunity for kids my age to see the legend Mike Tyson in the ring for the first time,” Guerra said. “What type of legacy would you like to leave behind when it’s all said and done?”

The whole production immediately turned dark as Tyson, 58, grumbled that he didn’t care about any talk of his legacy.

“I don’t believe in the word legacy. I just think it’s another word for ego,’ Tyson told the diminutive teen. “Legacy doesn’t mean nothing. That’s just some word everyone grabbed onto. … It means absolutely nothing to me. I’m just passing through. I’m gonna die, and it’s going to be over. Who cares about legacy after that?”

“What a big ego. I want people to think I’m this, I’m great. No, I’m nothing. We’re just dead. We’re dust. We’re absolutely nothing. Our legacy is nothing,” he exclaimed.

“Can you really imagine somebody saying: ‘I really want my legacy to be this way when I’m’ — you’re dead?” the famed boxer continued. “You think someone really wants to think about you? Where’s the audacity – I want people to think about me when I’m gone. Who the fuck cares about when I’m gone?”

Tyson may have endorsed Donald Trump for 2024, but he also might have taken some speaking lessons from Joe “Dark Brandon” Biden, who stunned the nation with a demonic address replete with lurid red lighting, from Philadelphia, where he blasted half the electorate as a threat to the country.

Tyson will face Jake Paul in a fight on Netflix at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Friday at 8 p.m. ET.

