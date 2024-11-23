‘We’re Back: Georgia Player Celebrates by Hitting the Trump Dance

It’s been a rough year for the Georgia Bulldogs, but plenty of things went right for the “Dawgs” on Saturday when they stomped visiting UMass. And to celebrate, one Georgia player did the Trump Dance.

Warren Brinson, a senior from Savannah, elected to celebrate one particular play in the manner made famous by the president-elect.

Fans on X reacted to Brinson’s dance with approval.

The Trump Dance was featured prominently as the celebration of choice across the NFL last weekend. Las Vegas Raiders and former Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers did the Trump dance as he celebrated a third-quarter touchdown against Miami.

The Detroit Lions’ Za’Darius Smith and Malcolm Rodriguez also hit Trump dance:

The Tennessee Titans’ Calvin Ridley and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine also hit the Trump after scoring a touchdown:

Georgia thumped UMass by a final score of 59-21. The Bulldogs improved their record to 9-2, but, with two losses on the season, Georgia faces an uphill climb in their efforts to make it to the College Football Playoff.