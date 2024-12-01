‘How Many Championship Would We Have Won with Elon Musk?’: Scottie Pippen Posts Pic with Elon Musk Photoshopped in Bulls Uniform

NBA legend Scottie Pippen seems to think something was missing from his championship teams with the Chicago Bulls: Elon Musk.

The six-time NBA champion posted a picture on Saturday showing billionaire X Owner Elon Musk in a Bulls jersey and posing the question, ‘How many championships would we have won with Elon Musk?'”

Pippen did not elaborate or expound on his reasons for posting the picture. However, Pippen has expressed interest in the cryptocurrency market, and given Musk’s prominence in that industry, the post could be related to that.

In any event, it’s hard to imagine Pippen’s Bulls winning more than they did during their 1990s run of dominance. The Bulls won championships in 1991, 1992, 1993, 1996, 1997, and 1998. The only pause in the winning streak came when Jordan briefly retired in October 1993 and returned in March 1995.

Could Musk have made the difference in those 1994 and 1995 Bulls teams?

Doubtful.

Does the question of whether he would make for great X engagement? You be the judge.