Celtics Jaylen Brown Fined $25K Over Throat Slashing Gesture

Celtics forward Jaylen Brown has been fined $25,000 for making a throat-slash motion after a dunk during a game against the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday.

Brown made his gesture while celebrating a dunk against Pistons forward Isaiah Stewart as the game ended Wednesday at TD Garden, TMZ reported.

After making his dunk, Brown pulled his finger across his neck threateningly.

The league was not amused. On Friday, the league announced its fine.

“Boston Celtic forward Jaylen Brown has been fined $25,000 for making an inappropriate gesture on the playing court,” the NBA’s Executive Vice President and Head of Bsketball Operations Joe Dumars said.

The. incident occurred with 0:12 remaining in the first quarter of the Celtics’ 130-120 victory over the Pistons.

