WATCH: NFL Creates Sappy Video to Wish Taylor Swift a Happy Birthday

The NFL has released a sappy video wishing pop sensation Taylor Swift a happy birthday, prompting daring cries from fans of “stick to football.”

The video consists of 31 seconds of video clips of Swift and NFL boyfriend Travis Kelce. It plays out to the tune of pop star John Legend’s hit song “All of Me.”

With the lyrics, “Give your all to me, I’ll give my all to you. You’re my end and my beginning. Even when I lose, I’m winning,” wafting aloud, images of Swift cascade over the screen. They show Swift walking through football stadium hallways, kissing Kelce, jumping up and down enthusiastically during a play, kissing Kelce some more, and wearing her Kansas City Chiefs gear.

WATCH:

This can fairly be termed a viral video as it has already earned more than a million views on TikTok, where the NFL first posted it.

Many NFL fans have blasted the league for its obsession with the pop star.

However, to the annoyance of hardcore football fans (and even Travis Kelce), the league has proclaimed itself proud to be Swifties.

It is probably no surprise, though, since it has also been claimed that Swift’s attention to the league has paid pro football a huge dividend of up to $331 million.

