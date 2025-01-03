Saints Mourn the Loss of Superdome Staffer Killed in Terror Attack

The New Orleans Saints are mourning the loss of Matthew Tenedorio, a staffer at the Caesar’s Superdome who was among 14 people murdered by a terrorist on New Year’s Day.

The Saints took to social media to express their grief over Tenedorio’s tragic death.

“Matthew was a young, talented, and had a bright future, helping deliver quality content for both the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans.”

Tenedorio’s parents have said it was their son’s dream to work at the Superdome, according to TMZ Sports. The grief-stricken family also said they knew something was wrong when they repeatedly tried to get in touch with him after learning of the attack.

On Friday, Saints Owner Gayle Benson donated to the Greater New Orleans Foundation to aid victims of the terror attack.

“In the wake of the tragic events on Bourbon Street this New Year’s, we are fully committed to supporting the victims and their families,” Gayle Benson said. “Through the Greater New Orleans Foundation’s disaster relief fund, we will provide vital assistance to those affected, ensuring they have the resources they need during this challenging time.