Embattled and oft-injured Browns QB Deshaun Watson suffered another setback in his battle with an Achilles injury, putting his immediate and long-term football future in doubt.

News that Warson had reinjured his torn Achilles flashed on Thursday after the former star underwent another surgery to repair the injury he sustained against Cincinnati earlier in the season.

The setback results in Watson likely being taken out of the ex-Pro Bowler out of consideration for the 2025 season.

The misfortune is only the latest in the saga of what has become universally acknowledged as the worst personnel move in the NFL’s history.

Cleveland traded for Watson in 2022, signing him to a five-year, $230 million deal. Since 2022, Wataon has produced less than a handful of wins amid only a few scattered starts.

When Watson went down against the Bengals in October, Browns fans cheered his injury.

The trade for Watson also drew scorn nationally, given that he was accused of sexual harassment and/or rape by no less than two dozen massage therapists in the Houston area during his time with the Texans.

\The Browns have the #2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Most analysts project that Cleveland will use that pick on Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders or Miami’s Cam Ward.