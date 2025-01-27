Calls Mount for NFL to Implement Major Rule Changes After Controversial Call in Chiefs-Bills Game

A controversial call that enraged fans online and NFL watchers everywhere (outside of Kansas City, that is) has prompted calls for league officials to make major rule changes that other sports have already embraced.

With a 0ne-point lead and a crucial 4th & 1, Bills QB Josh Allen failed to convert (or, at least, seemingly failed to) the first down. The play was critical since the Chiefs were awarded the ball, scored on the ensuing possession, and never looked back as they eeked out a three-point win and punched their ticket to the Super Bowl.

Barstool Sports Founder Dave Portnoy was so disgusted that he vowed to “quit football” and never watch again.

Especially aggravating was the fact that the side official seemed to believe Allen made the line-to-gain, while the near side official marked him short and spotted the ball without seeming to confer with the official on the other side.

The bizarre sequence and extreme consequences prompted many to say there must be a better way.

As it turns out, there is a better way.

“The technology exists to do it right,” Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio wrote. “The only question is whether the NFL will make the leap — and write the check. The ball needs to be equipped with digital components that will allow for an exact measurement as to whether a player scored a touchdown or, as it relates to Sunday night’s AFC Championship, whether a first down was gained.”

Fans on social media quickly pointed out that other sports have already embraced this technology.

For a league that prides itself on being at the forefront of technology and innovation, it’s astonishing that the NFL is so behind the curve in this crucial area. Especially considering you could argue the NFL has more need for this technology than anyone, given the speed of the game and the fact that officials – frequently – cannot see where the ball is.

The last time a playoff game between Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes ended in controversy, they changed the overtime rules. Maybe the NFL will finally act and do the right thing here.