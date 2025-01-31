UFC President Dana White reacted with “disgust” after American fighter Bryce Mitchell launched into a wild rant praising Adolf Hitler on the opening episode of his podcast.

White addressed the issue in a Thursday press conference, using colorful language to denounce his “moron” fighter for making the comment.

“I’ve heard a lot of dumb and ignorant sh*t in my day, but this one is probably the worst,” White began. “When you talk about Hitler, he was responsible for the death of six million Jews, and he tried to completely eliminate a race of people.”

White added, “Hitler is one of the most disgusting and evil human beings to ever walk the face of the Earth, and anyone that even tries to take an opposing position is a moron.

“That’s the problem with the internet and social media. You provide a platform for a lot of dumb and ignorant people.”

When asked whether the UFC would discipline Mitchell, White cited free speech.

“That’s the beautiful thing about this business, for all of you that hate Bryce Mitchell, you get to see him hopefully get his ass whooped on global television,” White explained.

“It’s free speech,” White said. “I don’t have to love it. You don’t have to love it.”

In the podcast, Mitchell referred to Hitler as a “good guy” he would like to go fishing with.

“I honestly think that Hitler was a good guy based upon my own research, not my public education indoctrination,” Mitchell said. “I really do think before Hitler got on meth, he was a guy I’d go fishing with. He fought for his country. He wanted to purify it by kicking the greedy Jews out that were destroying his country and turning them all into gays.”

Mitchell has fought in the UFC since 2018. His last victory came in December against Kron Gracie, the son of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and MMA legend Rickson Gracie.