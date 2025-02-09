NFL Hall of Famer and ESPN analyst Randy Moss made his long-awaited return to the Sunday NFL Countdown set as he continues to battle cancer.

ESPN marked the event by posting a video full of tributes from Moss’ former teammates and current NFL stars wishing him well and showing his support.

“I can’t do it alone,” he said. “And I really thank y’all, the NFL, my teammates … it’s been hard, but I got a lot of love and a lot of people who believe in me.”

“Hey man, it’s great. It’s a pleasure to be here,” Moss said. “Man, Super Bowl LIX. When I was diagnosed…I was talking to [ESPN producer] Seth Markman, I was telling him, ‘I’m gonna stay strong. I’m gonna beat this thing.’ And my goal was to be here with you guys. So man, God bless you guys for staying strong with me, with the prayers, the prayer warriors, my doctors, my beautiful wife traveling with me. [I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else] than with you guys for Super Bowl LIX. It’s a great, great day to be here.”

Moss added, “Y’all already know it’s a big crybaby here. I couldn’t do it alone. I really thank y’all—NFL, my teammates, I seen Pep [Culpepper], I seen Mrs. Green, I seen Brady, Belichick. Hey guys, it’s been hard, but I got a lot of love, and a lot of people believe in me, man. So I’m happy to be here.”

Moss revealed his cancer diagnosis in December, saying that he would take time away to undergo surgery and chemotherapy.