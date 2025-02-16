U.S. Hockey Star Zach Werenski Sounds Off on Canadians Booing National Anthem

U.S. hockey star Zach Werenski scolded Canadian fans for booing during the playing of the national anthem at the 4 Nations Face-Off inside Montreal’s Bell Centre on Saturday.

Team USA faced off against Canada, but, as has been happening all month, Canadian fans broke out in boos when the Star Spangled Banner began to play.

Werenski, though, does not like the trend one bit.

“We knew it was going to happen,” Werenski said, according to Fox News. “It happened the last game; it’s been happening in the NHL before this, and we knew tonight was going to be the same way. We obviously don’t like it.”

The U.S. national anthem was booed when Team USA faced Finland in the hockey series, as well.

“It is what it is,” Werenski added. “We kind of had an idea. We used it as motivation the best we could and found a way to get a win. But we had an idea going into it, so it wasn’t a surprise. Definitely don’t like it, though.”

U.S. player Jake Guentzel, though, still felt that playing in Canada is a great opportunity.

“It’s just unbelievable, the atmosphere, to play on this stage in Canada, that was pretty cool for all of us, I think,” he said. “There’s a lot of excitement from our team coming out for warmups and just seeing how packed it was. That was pretty special.”

The game also devolved into a series of fights on the ice right at the outset.

For all their booing, Canadian fans went home disappointed because Team USA won the game 3-1, and Canada slinked off in defeat.

That gave the U.S. two wins for the series after beating Finland 6-1.

