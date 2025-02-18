A Christian girls basketball team in California will be forced to compete against a team with a transgender player as the state continues to defy President Trump’s recent executive order banning males from women’s sports.

“An upcoming high school girls’ basketball playoff game will feature an openly transgender athlete playing for San Francisco Waldorf against Cornerstone Christian on Saturday,” reported Fox News. “The same trans athlete played for Waldorf’s girls’ volleyball team this past fall, prompting Stone Ridge Christian to forfeit a playoff match.”

Though President Trump signed an executive order banning biological males from competing in women’s sports, California has said it will defy the order in accordance with the state’s law.

“The CIF provides students with the opportunity to belong, connect, and compete in education-based experiences in compliance with California law [Education Code section 221.5. (f)] which permits students to participate in school programs and activities, including athletic teams and competitions, consistent with the student’s gender identity, irrespective of the gender listed on the student’s records,” the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) said in a statement.

Barring a Supreme Court decision or federal legislation, young girls in high school and middle school may still be subject to state law regarding transgender athletes in women’s sports. The Trump administration’s Department of Education (DoE) and the Office of Civil Rights (OCR) have been investigating the CIF since it decided to defy the order.

Cornerstone Christian said it will play the upcoming game against San Francisco Waldorf as scheduled.

“As long as the parents are on board with playing the game, we will support the girls’ hard work this season and play the game,” Cornerstone Christian athletic director Madison Alexander told Fox News.

Candice Jackson, deputy general counsel for the DoE, told Fox News that the department will monitor the girls’ basketball playoffs during its investigation.

“CIF sets the parameters under which schools compete in these playoffs, and they have responsibility as recipients of federal funds to comply with Title IX. OCR’s investigation into CIF is continuing as it appears that CIF’s disregard for Title IX is continuing,” Jackson said.

