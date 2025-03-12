Chicago Sky star Angel Reese suffered some heavy mocking Tuesday after a video on social media showed her repeatedly missing layups.

The videos mocking her came days after she was heard on her podcast claiming that WNBA players are ready to go on strike if their contract demands weren’t met.

Many jumped to X to slam the outspoken player in light of her threats to go on strike:

To be sure, Reese’s shooting skill was never really her strong suit. She only shot 39% from the field, 18.8% from 3-point range, and 73.6% at the free-throw line. She missed layups over and over again in her rookie year.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, X at WTHuston, or Truth Social at @WarnerToddHuston.