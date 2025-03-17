WATCH: Tennis Star Iga Swiatek Booed After Hitting Ball at Ball Boy

There are many ways tennis stars can endear themselves to the crowd. But hitting the ball at the ball boy is not one of them.

On Friday, Polish tennis star Iga Swiatek faced Russian teenage sensation Mirra Andreeva in the semifinal round of the Indian Wells Open in Indian Wells, California. The match did not go well for Swiatek, who was upset by Andreeva in three straight sets.

During the third set, Swiatek complained to the chair umpire about the ball boys and girls moving around behind her as she awaited Andreeva’s serves. Overcome by frustration, Swiatek hit a ball back towards a ball boy after he tossed her a ball. The stunned young man stood there with his hands raised while Swiatek berated him.

Swiatek’s actions drew immediate boos from the crowd.

Swiatek’s actions also provoked strong reactions from X.

Swiatek was the #1 ranked golfer in the world before the loss. While she was oddly not disqualified from the match, it is doubtful she will escape discipline from the World Tennis Association (WTA).