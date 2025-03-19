L.A. Sparks Promise Vetting of Male Practice Players After Cameron Brink Raises Concerns

Los Angeles Sparks star Cameron Brink has aired her concerns with her team’s plans to audition male players for her team to practice against, and those grievances have been heard.

Earlier this week, Brink expressed reservations about the team’s plans to audition male practivr players, saying that she hoped they were “gay.”

“All the comments are like, ‘Let Cameron Brink back me down,’ or something about Rikea or something about Kelsey, and now I’m just like … preferably they’re gay,” Brink said.

She added, “Who are we trusting coming into this gym?”

To address those concerns, the Sparks are telling TMZ Sports that the male players will undergo thorough background vetting.

“The Los Angeles Sparks are committed to fostering a safe and respectful environment for all our players and want to emphasize that player safety remains our top priority,” the team said.

The team also asserts that none of their players will be involved in the tryout process.

“Additionally, any players selected for the practice squad will undergo a thorough background check process to ensure the safety and well-being of our athletes,” the team explained.

The Sparks further claim that they have used male practice players since the team’s inception in 1997. Other WNBA teams like Phoenix and Dallas have also used male players.

In any event, it sounds like the male players will be scrutinized closely and the safety of the Sparks’ players will be given considerable attention.