Charles Barkley ‘Concerned’ About Bill Belichick’s Relationship with Girlfriend, ‘Might Reach Out’

As the saga of Bill Belichick and his 24-year-old girlfriend’s war against CBS rages on, one of Belichick’s “great friends” is considering an intervention.

NBA legend Charles Barkley joined Dan Patrick on Wednesday and was asked his thoughts on the controversy over the weekend. Belichick’s girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, appeared on a video micromanaging the former Patriots coach’s book promotion interview with CBS Mornings.

Barkley, a longtime friend of Belichick’s, sounded concerned.

“Well, this is a very slippery subject for me, because Bill’s one of my really good friends,” Barkley said. “I don’t — I’m not sure what’s going on. You know, he’s been a great friend for me for a long time. We’ve been friends since he coached for the Browns. I think he’s got to be very careful right now. This is starting to be on a very slippery slope.

“He’s the greatest football coach ever. Him and Nick Saban. For college, Nick Saban. For Bill, the NFL. Yeah, from what I’m hearing, it’s starting to be a very slippery slope. And I never talk about people’s personal relationship. That’s another rule I got. But I will admit, I’m a little concerned with some of the stuff that’s going on, and I might actually reach out to him and make sure everything’s good, but I am concerned from what I’m hearing, because, yeah, it’s not a good look right now. I’ll admit that.”

For his part, Barkley says he doesn’t allow questions about his personal life.

“I have very strict rules on things about,” Barkley said. “Don’t ask me no personal questions. Nobody in my family can speak. No, I’m the one who’s famous. I’m the one who have to deal with all the crap. No, don’t. Don’t say anything. Because if you say something, it’s just going to muddy the water. That’s what I call it. If any family members speak out, it’s just going to muddy the water. And, yeah, I’m a little concerned, I’ll admit that. Because, you know, he’s my friend through good, bad, and whatever, and I just hope I hope everything’s alright.”

Belichick issued a statement on Wednesday, saying that CBS had strayed from asking questions about his book and began asking questions about his personal life. CBS countered by saying Belichick had agreed to “no conditions or limitations” before the interview.