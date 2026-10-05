Geraldo Rivera: ‘Appalling’ Trump Has Masked ICE Agents ‘Preying’ on Latinos

Monday on CNN’s “News Central,” NewsNation correspondent-at-large for NewsNation Geraldo Rivera said the way the Trump administration is enforcing their immigration policy is “appalling.”

Geraldo said, “Let me just say that among Latinos, for example, anyone who voted Republican and has historically — not anyone, but I would say two out of three — have now decided to go back the other way, in many cases to the Democrats — from Florida to Texas to Arizona, California. I think that huge Latino belt in the southern part of the country is going to go overwhelmingly, overwhelmingly go for the Democrats.”

He added, “I think cost of living is very important to voters. So is the the war in Iran that the president started with no clear idea how to end. But I think really, if you were to ask me in my heart of hearts, Brianna, I think it is the absolute cruelty, the abject cruelty with which the Trump administration has administered its immigration policy. You know, it is appalling to me how how Latinos have become a this targeted group where racial profiling is happening, where ICE is allowed to wear masks. The only law enforcement agency in the country, as far as I know, that is masked, and they are preying largely on Latinos. And you can see how that toxic brew has had a profound impact. People are sad. People are frightened. You know, they they said they were going to go after the worst of the worst. Instead, they’re going after Juan and Maria, the babysitter and the apple picker. It’s something that’s deeply unsettling. And I think that if the Republicans are ever to regain the trust of the Latino voter — now the border is secure in the south, okay, there were terrible problems with the border. We get that. But now that it’s sealed, basically, why not have compassion for people who have been here for years and years and have committed no crimes? You know, it’s something that is very, very personal, Brianna, to many Latinos, like me.”

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