Raskin: ‘Once We Get Back Into Power’ Dems Will Subpoena Trump Family

Monday on CNN’s “The Arena,” Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said if the Democrats win majorities in the midterm election they will subpoena the “Trump family.”

Host Kasie Hunt said, “Should Democrats take back the House of Representatives, you are in line for the very powerful post of Chair of the House Judiciary Committee. And of course, that comes with the power of subpoena. What are your top, top priorities in a role like that? Who is your first subpoena?”

Raskin said, “Well, you know, with 30 days to go before the election, we probably have 30 more scandals and episodes of corruption. They’re about to erupt. So I can’t give you a precise ranking. But look, we’re investigating all of the corruption, the pay-to-play pardons that have essentially been for sale, where $1.7 billion was forgiven to criminals who were let out of jail, that they were supposed to pay back to their victims or pay back to the taxpayers in the rip offs. That’s something we’re looking at. We’re looking at all of the government contracting fraud that’s taking place, and the fact that the Trump family is making hundreds of millions, billions of dollars from contractors, from foreign government contracts from Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, from Qatar, the $400 million jet from Qatar. So, look, they’ve turned the entire executive branch of government into a money-making operation.”

He added, “And we’re going to expose every facet of the corruption. We’ve been trying to document it the best we can without the subpoena power, we will be in a much stronger position to go after it and to stop it once we get back into power.”

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