A transgender athlete beat a freshman girl by 0.15 second in a 200-meter race at a high school meet in Pennsylvania over the weekend.

Luce Allen, a senior from Plymouth-Whitemarsh High School, set a personal record of 25.20 seconds at the SOL American meet, marking his sixth win of the season, Fox News reported. He won the girls’ 4×400-meter relay in the same meet.

“Allen’s time would have been the fourth-slowest time among male 200-meter runners, including preliminary heats. The winning times for the boys were 21.72 and 21.96 seconds,” according to the report. “According to athletic.net, Allen has competed against girls since 2023, when Allen was a sophomore. No one with the last name ‘Allen’ was listed on either the boys’ or girls’ roster in 2022, Allen’s freshman year.”

WATCH — “We Are Going to Continue to Fight for Women” DOJ Sues Maine over Violating Trans Athlete Rules:

In March, a lawyer read a statement from Allen at a Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association board of directors meeting, claiming that making “trans people” play on teams that correspond with their sex is damaging.

“If you remove the ability of trans people to compete with a team that corresponds with their gender, then you’ll strip them of their opportunity to develop as people,” Allen said, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. “Trans athletes, like any other high school athlete, are just kids who want to compete.”

Allen’s mother, Sarah Hanson, claimed at the meeting that making her son compete against other boys “would be cruel” and claimed her child “is a female in her heart and soul, and according to her medical labs.”

At the same meeting, the team’s head coach, Christopher Jackson, said Allen’s presence on the team “fosters a spirit of unity, sportsmanship, and inclusivity.”

WATCH — President Trump: Having Women Compete with Trans Athletes Is “Demeaning to Women”:

“The state of Pennsylvania arguably put biological males competing against girls and women on the map, when UPenn swimmer Lia Thomas won a Division I national championship in 2022,” Fox News noted.

President Trump signed an executive order called “Keeping Men out of Women’s Sports” in February, which was created to protect female student athletes from having “to compete with or against or having to appear unclothed before males.” The order also mandates each federal department to “review grants to education programs and, where appropriate, rescind funding to programs that fail to comply with the policy established in this order,” which protects women “as a matter of safety, fairness, dignity, and truth.”

Since he signed the order, several states have continued to defy the administration, including Pennsylvania, California, and Maine.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton