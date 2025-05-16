Ex-MLB Star Rafael Furcal Arrested in Florida, Accused of Throwing ‘Deadly Missile’ Into Vehicle

Former Dodgers and Braves infielder Rafael Furcal finds himself accused of a felony charge of throwing a “deadly missile” into a vehicle.

On Wednesday, Furcal, 47, turned himself in to authorities in Broward County, Florida. The longtime MLB vet faces a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, stemming from an incident on Monday.

While no official report of the incident has been made public, Furcal reportedly told Z101’s Tenchy Rodriguez that he hit a truck driver in the hand with a rock after the man attacked him with a knife.

The “deadly missile” charge originates from Florida law, which states that “a stone or other hard substance which would produce death or great bodily harm” becomes a missile.

Furcal was released on bond. His previous brushes with the law included a pair of DUIs in Georgia in 2000 and 2004.

The Dominican Republic native entered MLB in 2000 at the age of 22. Over 14 years in the league, Furcal played for the Braves, Dodgers, and Cardinals. He logged 113 home runs and 587 RBIs.