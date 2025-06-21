MLB Investigating Giants Reliever Sean Hjelle After Wife Accuses Him of Abuse, Abandoning Family

Serious accusations of abuse and family abandonment by the wife of Giants reliever Sean Hjelle have prompted a league investigation.

Caroline Hjelle took to social media on Friday to post allegations against her husband on TikTok.

“When my MLB husband abandons us on Mothers Day a week after this once I finally found about his affairs and stopped putting up with his abuse, so I’ve been raising two boys alone,” wrote in the caption of a video.

“A caption accompanying the video reads, “Yeah, I’ve had to be silent for too long about this,” and includes hashtags such as #divorce, #cheating, and #infidelity,” Awful Announcing reports.

The Giants commented on the situation, stating that the organization is aware of the allegations but that MLB is handling the investigation.

“Obviously, we’re aware of it,” Giants manager Bob Melvin said. “He told me about it last night. We talked to MLB. At this point, it’s in their jurisdiction right now, so I really can’t comment on it further.”

In Major League Baseball, the Commissioner’s Office investigates all allegations of domestic violence, sexual assault, and child abuse involving players and employees under their purview.

The investigation will not hinder Hjelle’s availability to pitch, as Melvin said the 28-year-old would be available to play on Saturday.

Hjelle is in his fourth year in the majors, having spent all that time with the Giants. In 2025, he’s made six appearances and posted a 4.66 ERA.