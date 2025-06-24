Aaron Rodgers Says 2025 Will Likely Be His Last in NFL

Aaron Rodgers is getting a fresh start with the Steelers in 2025 after a rough couple of years with the Jets. However, this newest fresh start will likely be his last season in the NFL.

In an interview on the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, Rodgers revealed that this next season with the Steelers will likely be his last in the league.

“Yeah, I’m pretty sure this is it,” Rodgers said. “That’s why we just did a one-year deal. The Steelers didn’t need to put any extra years on it or anything. This was really about finishing with a lot of love, and fun, and peace for the career that I’ve had.

“I mean, I’ve played 20 freaking years. It’s been a long run and I’ve enjoyed it. What better place to finish than in one of the cornerstone franchises of the NFL? With Mike Tomlin and a great group of leadership, and great guys, and a city that expects you to win.”

At the age of 41, many suspected that Rodgers may want to call it quits after a tumultuous 2024 season with the Jets. A prolonged courtship with the Steelers seemed to fuel those rumors before the Steelers finally announced that they had officially signed the future Hall of Famer earlier this month.

What does this mean for the Steelers?

No one was in too much of a rush to see Mason Rudolph 2.0, and rookie QB Will Harris could well benefit from a year on the sidelines studying under Rodgers before making a bid to be the Pittsburgh starter in 2026.

In short, it makes little to no change.