Guardians Pitcher Luis Ortiz Placed on Leave Amid MLB Gambling Investigation

Cleveland Guardians pitcher Luis Ortiz has been placed on leave by Major League Baseball (MLB) as the league investigates the Dominican player in connection with gambling allegations.

Ortiz, who was scheduled to pitch this evening, has been placed on non-disciplinary paid leave through the All-Star break, which concludes on July 18.

As ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports, Cleveland Guardians right-hander Luis Ortiz is under investigation for gambling, a source confirms to ESPN. Ortiz was placed on paid leave by MLB earlier today amid a league investigation into gambling activities. First on the news of gambling were @Ken_Rosenthal and@ZackMeisel.

“The Guardians have been notified by Major League Baseball that Luis Ortiz has been placed on leave per an agreement with the Players Association due to an ongoing league investigation,” the league’s statement read. “The Guardians are not permitted to comment further at this time and will respect the league’s confidential investigative process.”

The announcement of Ortiz’s suspension comes amid a slew of other gambling-related investigations in MLB over the last year.

“Last year, MLB banned Padres infielder Tucupita Marcano for life for betting on Pirates games while he was a member of the team, the New York Post reports. Four other players — A’s pitcher Michael Kelly, Diamondbacks pitcher Andrew Saalfrank, Padres pitcher Jay Groome, and Phillies infielder Jose Rodriguez — received one-year suspensions for betting on other teams.”