REPORT: Karmelo Anthony Murder Trial Date Set

A trial date has reportedly been set for Karmelo Anthony, the 17-year-old charged with murdering fellow 17-year-old Austin Metcalf at a Frisco track event in April.

Court records indicate that the trial is scheduled to begin on June 1, 2026, according to TMZ Sports. However, a source also told TMZ Sports that the date could be moved depending on circumstances.

On April 2, Anthony reportedly quarreled with Metcalf over a seat at a track event, an argument that allegedly ended with Anthony stabbing Metcalf and killing him. A grand jury indicted Anthony on a single charge of first-degree murder in June.

Anthony’s Attorney, Mike Howard, claims his client acted in “self-defense” and plans to pursue a defense predicated on that.

“We are confident that when all the facts are presented and the full story is heard,” said Anthony’s attorney, Mike Howard, “the jury will reach the right conclusion and justice will be done.”

If convicted, Anthony could face life in prison.

The case drew national attention earlier this year, not just due to the allegation of a stabbing murder over a seat, but also because a judge decided to lower Anthony’s bond from $ 1 million to $250,000. The bond amount and much more were quickly raised through a vigorous fundraising effort that ultimately secured over $500,000.

From there, scrutiny and outrage over the incident grew after reports circulated on the internet that the Anthony family had used money from the fundraiser to purchase a $900,000 home in a gated community and buy a new car.

As of this writing, Anthony’s GiveSendGo campaign has raised over $544,000.