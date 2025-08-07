Ex-Kings Broadcaster Blasted for Saying ‘All Lives Matter,’ Returns to Radio

Among the many casualties of our country’s brief but disastrous flirtation with extreme cultural insanity was Grant Napear, a longtime announcer for the Sacramento Kings who had the gall to tweet, “All lives matter.”

For this great and terrible offense, the social justice warriors who ruled corporate America in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd demanded and received Napear’s ouster. Napear wasn’t fired, to be clear, but the massive social justice-infused backlash to his comments led him to resign his position.

Napear had served as the TV play-by-play man for the Sacramento Kings from 1988 to 2020 and hosted a local radio show on KHTK.

However, the broadcaster’s all-caps response to former Kings big man DeMarcus Cousins, who queried the broadcaster for his thoughts on Black Lives Matter, was too much for the social justice warriors in California to handle.

The longtime Kings broadcaster didn’t take the injustice lying down.

He later sued his former employer, KHTK radio, for wrongful termination. However, a judge sided with the radio station and threw out Napear’s suit in April.

But that’s not the end of the story.

On Tuesday, Napear announced that he will begin a new talk show on a Fox Sports Radio station in Sacramento on September 2. The show will air from 2-6 P.M. PT.

Napear’s new gig will put him in direct head-to-head competition with his former employer, KHTK, a reality the longtime NBA announcer seems to relish.

“It’s going to be the Grant Napear show that people have listened to for decades,” Napear told the Sacramento Bee. “I’m competitive. I’m not only coming back to Sacramento. I’m coming back to win…I’m gonna put them on the map. I want people to know that I’m not doing this because I’m desperate. I’m doing this because I want to do it. It’s been a void in my life. There is nothing like the community of Sacramento. I want to talk to Sacramento fans again. I want to win the afternoons again.”