Giants’ Abdul Carter Got Smashed by Jets O-Line and then Whined About It

Sometimes you are the bird and sometimes you are the statue. But in sports, at all times, from a young age, you are taught to give respect to an opponent, especially if he gets the better of you.

That message apparently did not get through to Giants linebacker Abdul Carter.

The rookie phenom and third overall pick has earned tons of praise and clicks online for videos showing his speed and explosiveness this offseason. However, on Saturday, the Jets decided to teach the young man some humility and gave him not one, but two, welcome to the NFL moments during the same play.

For the record, there’s nothing to be ashamed of here. Every NFL Hall of Famer has tape of himself being unceremoniously knocked to the ground, especially in their early years in the league.

However, this did not sit well with Carter, who took to social media to not only insult the Jets but to refer to the hit that sent him crashing to the ground as “weak.”

“might be the only highlight of the Jets all season and we put BTA. weak ass chip ate that mf like bbq,” Carter wrote.

It did not take long for NFL fans on X to call Carter out for his thin-skinned response correctly.

That last point is very poignant.

Now that Carter has shown himself to be incredibly sensitive and thin-skinned when he takes a hit. Teams are likely going to dial up these types of blocking schemes early in games to get in his head. Of course, they would have blocked him aggressively anyway, but never underestimate an NFL coach’s ability to get creative in dealing punishment to a particular player.

In any event, not smart on Carter’s part.