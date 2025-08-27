‘You’re at Fault: WWE Pro Blames Injured Wrestler for Instigating Brutal Attack by Raja Jackson

WWE wrestling legend Mark Henry is blaming wrestler Syko Stu for instigating his own brutal beating delivered by UFC fighter Rampage Jackson’s son, Raja, that put Stu in the hospital in critical condition.

Last week, Raja Jackson reportedly became part of a private wrestling event in Sun Valley, California. Still, after he met his opponent, Stuart “Syko Stu” Smith, during a pre-match meeting in front of the cameras, the event went horribly off track once Raja met the man in the ring and brutally beat him unconscious.

The wrestler was sent to the hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Now, wrestler Mark Henry is placing the blame on the seriously injured wrestler.

Henry is claiming that Syko Stu is at fault for hitting Raja Jackson upside the head with a beverage can and enraging the man.

“You’ve got to be careful, one, who you’re messing with,” the WWE Hall of Famer said, according to TMZ Sports. “And, two, what kind of example are you as a veteran for inciting a riot with a kid?”

Raja Jackson is 25, long past the age where he should be considered “a kid” who cannot control himself.

Still, Henry continued to attack the injured wrestler and added that Stu “bit off more than he could chew.”

Henry did put some of the blame on Raja Jackson for not having enough self-control to keep his temper in check. But he reiterated that the main problem lies with Syko Stu.

“If indeed what I saw was what I saw, which is people before the show, during the daytime, drinking and intoxicated or partially intoxicated,” Henry exclaimed, “and you bust a bottle over a guy’s head and talk trash like that guy was not going to do nothing, yeah, you’re at fault.”

It seems that Raja was enraged when wrestler Stuart “Syko Stu” Smith smashed a soda or beer can upside Raja’s head in the pre-match meetup. And when the two got into the ring, Raja flew into a rage, body slammed the wrestler, and began delivering more than 20 vicious haymakers to the man’s head and face until he was unconscious.

The Sun Valley Police report that a case has been filed and is now under investigation.

