Sage Steele Calls on Sports League to Honor Charlie Kirk like They Did When ‘Career Criminal George Floyd Died’

Former ESPN anchor Sage Steele has issued a direct call for all major American sports leagues to “release statements & send condolences” to the family of murdered conservative activist Charlie Kirk, “kinda like you did when career criminal George Floyd died.”

Kirk, 31, was murdered while speaking at an event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday afternoon. The founder of Turning Point USA (TPUSA) and husband and father of two, was struck in the neck by an assassin’s bullet and later died at a local Utah hospital.

Steele, a former SportsCenter anchor who sued ESPN after being taken off the air for her remarks about President Barack Obama and the COVID-19 vaccine, joined tens of thousands in memorializing Kirk and expressing their condolences to his family on social media.

However, after that post, Steele wrote another message in which she called on American sports leagues to join with most of the rest of the country in expressing outrage over someone being murdered for their political beliefs.

“Dear pro sports leagues: Looking forward to seeing you release statements & send condolences to Charlie Kirk’s family after he was murdered for his political beliefs. You know – kinda like you did when career criminal George Floyd died. @NFL @NBA @WNBA @MLB @NHL Appreciate the @Yankees for holding a moment of silence tonight.”

Her call for the sports leagues to honor Kirk and his family was well-received online.

So far, the Yankees are the only sports organization to honor Kirk. The Bronx Bombers held a moment of silence for the murdered 31-year-old before their game Wednesday evening.

No sports league has posted a tribute or message to Kirk’s family on their official social media. The NFL will have an opportunity to follow the Yankees’ lead Thursday night, before the game between the Packers and the Commanders on Amazon Prime’s Thursday Night Football.