Disgraced Ex-NBA Ref Tim Donaghy Warns Sports Gambling Scandal ‘Just the Tip of the Iceberg’

A former NBA referee, who is more than familiar with the perilous entrapments of illegal sports gambling, believes that the scandal rocking the NBA is just the “tip of the iceberg.”

Tim Donaghy, who was once imprisoned for fixing games, says the FBI crackdown that ensnared Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups, Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier, and former NBA player Damon Jones will likely soon be dwarfed by a similar gambling scandal in college sports.

“I think this is just the tip of the iceberg,” Donaghy said Thursday on NewsNation’s Cuomo with Chris Cuomo.

“You’re going to see maybe a more of a bigger scandal coming out of the college level, because you have these young athletes that aren’t going to make it to the next level, and somebody is going to offer them money to maybe fix a game and only win by 12 rather than 15 and they’re gonna take that money because they’re gonna need a way to support their families.”

Donaghy was convicted of wire fraud and transmitting wagering information across state lines. The 2007 FBI investigation into him alleged that he earned $300,000 by providing betting tips to bookies. Donaghy claimed to have been pressured into the game-fixing by the Gambino family. The Gambinos are among the crime families accused of running the illegal poker ring that Chauncey Billups was allegedly involved with.

Donaghy’s concerns regarding gambling with college athletes are well-founded. Much recent debate has centered on a new NCAA rule that would allow collegiate athletes to bet on professional sports, while maintaining the restrictions on gambling on college sports.