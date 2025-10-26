Jets’ Legend Nick Mangold Dies at 41 After Lengthy Battle with Kidney Disease

Legendary New York Jets center Nick Mangold died from kidney disease, the team announced on Sunday. He was 41 years old.

Mangold went to seven Pro Bowls as a member of “Gang Green,” over his 11-year career, spent entirely with the Jets.

“In 2006, I was diagnosed with a genetic defect that has led to chronic kidney disease,” Mangold recently wrote in a letter to the Jets community. “I’m undergoing dialysis as we look for a kidney transplant. I always knew this day would come, but I thought I would have more time.”

The two-time first-team All-Pro played in all but four games during his first ten years with New York.

“Nick was more than a legendary center,” Jets owner Woody Johnson said in a statement. “He was the heartbeat of our offensive line for a decade and a beloved teammate whose leadership and toughness defined an era of Jets football. Off the field, Nick’s wit, warmth, and unwavering loyalty made him a cherished member of our extended Jets family.”

Mangold was one of two first-round picks the Jets spent on upgrading their offensive line in 2006. The other pick was spent on left tackle D’Brickashaw Ferguson. The former Ohio State product became one of the core pieces of a Jets offense that saw its best run of success in recent memory under head coach Rex Ryan beginning in 2009.

Ryan, now an analyst with ESPN, became emotional Sunday morning after hearing of his former player’s passing.

“Nick was the embodiment of consistency, strength, and leadership,” said Jets vice chairman Christopher Johnson. “For over a decade, he anchored our offensive line with unmatched skill and determination, earning the respect of teammates, opponents, and fans alike. His contributions on the field were extraordinary — but it was his character, humility, and humor off the field that made him unforgettable.”

Mangold was inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor on June 2, 2022, alongside his linemate D’Brickashaw Ferguson and star cornerback Darrelle Revis.

“On behalf of the entire Johnson family and the New York Jets organization, we offer our sincere condolences to Jenny, their four children — Matthew, Eloise, Thomas, and Charlotte — as well as to Nick’s extended family, friends, and all who loved him,” Jets Owner Woody Johnson said. “Nick Mangold will forever be a Jet.”

CBS Sports contributed to this report.