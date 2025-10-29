Mobster Allegedly Linked to NBA Poker Scheme Denied Bail for Fear of Witness Tampering

The son of a mobster has been denied bail in relation to the NBA gambling case, with authorities fearing potential witness tampering.

“The accused mobster son of a legendary Mafioso named ‘Quack Quack’ was denied bail Tuesday in the sensational case involving NBA-tied rigged card games — over concerns he’d return to his witness-tampering ways,” reported the New York Post.

The legal team for Angelo Ruggiero Jr. had requested a $5 million bond insured by his family during the bail hearing in Brooklyn federal court. Still, Judge Joseph Marutollo agreed with prosecutors’ concerns that he would return to witness tampering if released, noting that he had threatened to kill a witness in a past case.

“He made his hand in the shape of a gun and said, ‘You know how we take care of rats up close and personal,” the judge said.

As Breitbart News reported, the federal probe “has resulted in the arrest of more than two dozen people affiliated with the illegal card ring that operated in The Hamptons, Las Vegas, and Manhattan.”

“According to reports from those familiar with the scheme, the games were rigged with technology and card-shuffling machines to give the house the advantage. The mob was paying the players to participate and win, and, when instructed, to lose,” noted the report.

