Bengals ‘Anticipate’ Joe Burrow Playing Thanksgiving Game Against Ravens

Bengals fans have not had much to be thankful for this year, but they now have something.

On Monday, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor did not officially say that quarterback Joe Burrow would make his long-awaited return after his three-month injury absence. Still, he said he does “anticipate” Burrow will play against the Ravens on Thanksgiving night.

Burrow has not played since sustaining a toe injury in Week 2. With the Bengals currently sitting at 3-8, Cincinnati would have to win every remaining game to have a chance at the playoffs, and even then, they would need the Steelers and Ravens to collapse over the final six games of the season.

That quest, as daunting as it is, will begin with the very tall order of defeating an improving Ravens team on the road on a short week. In addition, Burrow will be without one of his primary targets, Tee Higgins, who was injured against the Patriots on Sunday. Taylor also announced that the Bengals’ defense will be without star pass rusher Trey Hendrickson.

The Bengals will take on the Bengals on NBC on Thanksgiving night at 8:20 EST.