Saints Give Ex-Ravens Kicker Justin Tucker a Tryout After 10-Game Suspension

Former Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker will have a tryout with the New Orleans Saints on Monday, his first kicking audition since the end of his 10-game suspension under the league’s Personal Conduct Policy.

Tucker was accused by multiple women of misconduct during massage sessions. He denied the allegations and was never criminally charged or sued in a civil case. The league conducted its own investigation into the matter, and the five-time All-Pro accepted a 10-game suspension.

The former Texas Longhorn was widely regarded as one of the greatest kickers in NFL history. In 2024, however, he posted a career low 73.3 percent field-goal conversion rate. However, Tucker recovered and regained some of his old accuracy towards the end of the season.

The Saints are in dire need of kicking help.

Blake Grupe, the team’s current kicker, missed two makeable kicks of 38 and 47 yards in New Orleans’ 24-10 loss to Atlanta. All told, Grupe has missed 8-of-26 field goals this season, Pro Football Talk reports.

NFL veteran Cade York is also set to compete in the tryout with Tucker.