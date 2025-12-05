Robert Griffin III Mocked for Saying College Football Playoff Committee Is ‘Persecuting Christians’ with BYU Diss

Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III has come under fire for asserting that the College Football Playoff selection committee is “persecuting Christians.”

On Tuesday afternoon, Robert Griffin III responded to the selection committee’s national rankings and disagreed with Brigham Young University (BYU) being ranked at number 11, believing they should have been ranked higher at number six, despite them still qualifying for the playoffs.

“Wins and losses have to matter,” Griffin said. “BYU should be in because they’ve won the games on their schedule in a Power 4 conference. Stop the persecution of the Christians, man. Come on!”

Even though BYU was founded by Brigham Young of the Church of Latter-day Saints and the school has been predominantly associated with practicing Mormons, many football players on the team are not Mormon and the school opens itself to all faiths.

People online felt the former Redskins quarterback brought a religious angle to the argument where it wasn’t needed, with some noting that Notre Dame – a Catholic school with an overt Catholic name – bested BYU at number 10.

