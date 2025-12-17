Colleagues Mourn the Loss of Alabama Sports Reporter Killed in Suspected Murder-Suicide

Friends and colleagues at a Birmingham TV station are mourning the loss of Channel 6 sports reporter Christina Chambers, who was found dead in her home on Tuesday, along with her husband, in what police suspect is a murder-suicide.

The WBRC-TV newsroom aired a heartfelt tribute to Chambers on Tuesday evening after her body was found, according to the New York Post.

“Christina Chambers had a beautiful ability to naturally feel like a friend immediately,” said WBRC reporter Gillian Brooks during the tribute segment.

“Many at WBRC are in shock that they are talking about Christina, this bright light, in the past tense,” Brooks continued, saying, “However, the WBRC family is reflecting on the impact she will have on their lives forever.”

Chambers worked for the station from 2015 to 2021, then left her full-time on-air work to teach journalism after helping to develop the Thompson High School broadcast journalism program. She did continue to contribute to WBRC on a part-time basis until her death.

“She made the sideline better, she made this TV station better, and she made everyone in the newsroom better,” WBRC sports reporter Rick Karle said.

“The best disposition — and you can tell by all the people she worked with, all the interviews she’s done — is how much people love her,” fellow reporter Brian Pope added.

Chambers was named the Alabama Scholastic Press Association Advisor of the Year in 2024. Her high school program went on to win the Alex House journalism sustainability award, a SkillsUSA state championship in broadcast news, and two All-Alabama overall broadcast awards.

The young woman attended college at the University of Alabama-Birmingham, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism. She also ran D1 track all four years.

A police investigation into Chambers’ death is ongoing.

