WATCH: Sherrone Moore, Wife Arrive Holding Hands for Latest Court Date

Former Michigan football head coach Sherrone Moore appeared back in court on Friday, and this time his wife of nearly 11 years was by his side as he faces charges of home invasion, stalking, and breaking and entering.

Moore stood before the court hand-in-hand with his wife, Kelli, as his attorney asked to quash some of the charges related to his December 2025 arrest.

Moore was arrested after ending up under investigation by the University of Michigan for having an alleged fling with a school employee. After a confrontation and his firing over the alleged affair, Moore had gone to the alleged paramour’s home, broke in, and threatened her and self harm to himself.

It was Moore’s wife, Kelli, who called the police to warn them that her husband was possibly headed to the woman’s home.

Police 911 recordings captured Kelli saying, “He just called me saying he got fired from his job, and he’s in crisis. I told him that I love him and that I need him to come home, but I don’t know where he is. He said he was on a highway.”

Moore will next appear in court on March 19.

