Darron Lee, the former first-round draft pick who allegedly murdered his girlfriend, consulted ChatGPT about what to do with the dead woman’s body after killing her, prosecutors say.

Lee, 31, is a former linebacker who played for the Ohio State Buckeyes and the New York Jets. He is charged with first-degree murder in the death of his girlfriend, Gabriella Perpetuo.

He had a preliminary hearing on Monday.

When officers arrived at the couple’s home in Ooltewah, Tennessee, in early February, Lee told them that he didn’t know what had happened to his girlfriend.

“She wasn’t saying anything, and that’s when I called 911 immediately. I was like, ‘What is going on?’” he said. “I was asleep for a long time.”

However, prosecutors at Monday’s hearing told a different story. A story that claimed Lee consulted Chat GPT the day before his girlfriend’s body was found.

“You have Mr. Lee using ChatGPT as a legal advisor, as a defense attorney, asking ChatGPT to basically give him advice on how you cover up a crime scene,” Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp told the court.

One of the messages presented in court read, “I wake up and she has two swollen eyes, I didn’t do anything, self inflicted. She stabbed herself split her eye” and “She’s not waking up or responding, what do I do?”

ChatGPT’s response: “Here’s what to say without framing it as police trouble.”

Lee told investigators that his girlfriend had fallen in the shower. However, according to prosecutors, that story was not backed up by evidence.

Instead, prosecutors claim the evidence suggests a violent struggle between the two, with Perpetuo suffering blunt force trauma and multiple other injuries.

Lee will remain in custody without bond while his case heads over to the grand jury.