Police Release Video of Moments Before NFL Star Doug Martin’s Death

The Oakland Police have released video of the arrest of former Raiders player Doug Martin, showing what happened just before he died from a “medical emergency” in police custody in October.

Officers arrived at an Oakland Hills home on a robbery call on October 28 to find Martin inside the home. The call also claimed that the possible robbery suspect was having a “medical event.”

When police arrived, Martin resisted arrest before being taken into custody. But soon the former NFL player became unresponsive and was quickly transported to a hospital for treatment. He later died in the hospital, his family said. He was 36.

Now, police have released surveillance video from the scene as well as body-cam footage of the arrest.

The video shows Martin breaking into a home, then struggling with police before being subdued.

The player’s own family had also called police to report that Martin was having a mental health episode and they feared for his safety, according to the New York Post.

Martin played for two teams, but spent most of his career, six years, with the Buccaneers. In his final year, he was a member of the Raiders.

In all, he played in 84 games and amassed 5,356 yards and 30 touchdowns. He also appeared in two Pro Bowls in his career.

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