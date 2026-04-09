VIDEO: Quad Amputee Cornhole Player Seen Snorting from $1 Bill, Firing Gun, Before Alleged Murder

Video has emerged of the quadruple amputee cornhole player who stands accused of murder, snorting something through a rolled-up dollar bill, and firing a gun months before allegedly shooting his friend to death.

In the viral video, professional cornhole player Dayton Webber, 27, is seen standing on his head and snorting some substance through a rolled dollar bill before flopping down onto his leg stumps, moving over to pick up a rifle, and firing it out an open window.

WATCH:

Weber is accused of having a hand in the death of 27-year-old Bradrick Michael Wells, who police say Weber killed during an argument.

Police say Webber shot Wells while the victim was riding in the passenger’s side seat of a Weber’s vehicle. Webber allegedly turned to two passengers in the back seat of his Tesla and asked them to help pull Wells from the vehicle.

They refused and got out of the vehicle. Webber then drove off with the victim still in the car.

Police later found Wells’ body in a yard on Newport Church Road in Charlotte Hall, MD.

Police arrested Webber at a hospital in Charlottesville, Virginia. He was extradited to Maryland, where he will face charges of murder in the first and second degrees, as well as other charges.

There have been other videos of Webber firing a firearm.

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