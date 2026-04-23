WATCH: Saints’ First Round Pick Jordyn Tyson Kneels, Praises God in Emotional Draft Moment

Former Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson wept, knelt, and praised God after the Saints made him their first-round draft pick on Thursday night.

Tyson, 21, became emotional almost immediately after NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell called his name. In fact, the elite wideout wept as he left the green room and on into the tunnel where he paused and knelt before making his way to the stage to embrace Goodell.

Tyson gave the glory to God in his post-selection interview with ESPN’s Laura Rutledge.

“The Lord is doing work on me — He’s not done,” Tyson said. “We’re just going to keep this thing rolling, I’m going to give it my all, and that’s all I can do.”

Tyson battled injuries while at ASU, something that Rutledge asked him about during the interview.

“The Lord said it’s going to be hard,” Tyson said. “You have to persevere. Life is not easy. Keep going, boy. You’ve got it. You’re strong. I promise you, you’re so strong. Just keep going. You’ve got it.”

In Tyson’s last two seasons with the Sun Devils, he totaled 1,812 yards and 18 touchdowns on 136 catches.