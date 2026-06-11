WATCH: Spurs Star Victor Wembanyama Hit by Egg After Historic Collapse

One might think that choking away a 29-point lead would be the last low of the evening for a superstar NBA athlete.

Alas, for Victor Wembanyama, it was not.

The San Antonio Spurs held a 29-point lead over the New York Knicks with just over one quarter to play in an NBA Finals matchup that would have evened the series at 2-2, with two of the remaining three games in San Antonio.

But the Knicks mounted arguably the greatest comeback in the championship history – in any sport. And, as is required in such cases, the Spurs helped the Knicks by committing some of the most boneheaded errors in the championship history.

After the game, Knicks fans who had not had their fill of serenading the Spurs with boos and mockery gathered outside the team hotel to remind them once again that they choked.

As 7’4 Frenchman Victor Wembanyama made his way off the team bus, he became the target of at least two eggs thrown by jubilant Knicks fans. The first appeared to miss, but the second caught him square in the back of the noggin.

While this Philadelphia-type behavior is unusual for Knicks fans, tensions have been building between the Knicks faithful and Wembanyama throughout the series.

In Game 3, the French skyscraper viciously shoved Knicks guard Jalen Brunson to the floor. As if that didn’t enrage fans enough, the referees didn’t even call a foul on the play.

In another sequence Wednesday night, Wembanyama appeared to drag his leg into Knicks guard Josh Hart’s landing area, a very dangerous thing to do to a shooter while he is in the air.

He also appeared to stomp toward OG Anunoby’s knee.

And, just to put the icing on the cake, he elbowed Karl Anthony-Towns in the face.

It’s safe to say that “Wemby” has established himself as the villain in this series. Still, no one should throw eggs at him.