It’s all so unfair. An emotional Iran soccer coach Amir Ghalenoei on Monday played victim and declared Iran is the “most oppressed team in the whole World Cup” after his players were told to return to their Mexico base immediately after their opening game in Los Angeles.

The U.S. — which was in military conflict with Iran for months until a peace deal was announced Sunday — refused to issue visas for some Iran team support staff, and provided travel documents to players only at the last minute, AFP reports.

Hence those approved to participate are based in Mexico for the duration of the event.

Washington maintains it always reserves the right to determine who enters the country and under what circumstances they are allowed to stay.

The team was originally intending to base its training camp in Tucson, Arizona but moved it at the 11th hour to Tijuana in Mexico due to the visa and logistical issues, as Breitbart News reported.

“They delayed our arrivals, (now) they are forcing us to go back early without time for recovery,” Ghalenoei cried to journalists following a 2-2 draw with New Zealand, per the AFP report.

“They are making the situation more and more difficult, facing us with more hurdles, but we’re not going to let that stop us from doing our best.”

According to Ghalenoei, his team had previously been told they would be able to remain in the United States until Tuesday lunchtime “to recover” from the rigors of the contest.

“But again they haven’t permitted us,” he said. “To be honest, I have no idea why they haven’t told us.”

He further exclaimed, “I think our team is the most oppressed one in the whole World Cup. Our federation isn’t here, our media isn’t here, our management isn’t here.”

Iran’s participation in soccer’s largest international tournament has long been the topic of much speculation both inside and outside the world of sport with Tehran quick to frame itself as an innocent victim of U.S. oppression.

Earlier this month U.S. officials said visas had been issued to all players and “necessary support staff” ahead of Iran’s opening fixture in Los Angeles.

They also said Iran would not be allowed to “abuse this system to sneak terrorists into the United States under false pretences.”

Iranian state-linked media also played the victim card, lamenting 15 administration officials, including the head of the football federation, his deputy, and a media director were among those who were denied entry to the U.S.

In April, Trump’s envoy for global partnerships, Paolo Zampolli, even broached the idea of replacing Iran with Italy. That idea was quickly dismissed by both FIFA and members of the Italian soccer community.

Iran will return to Los Angeles for their meeting with Belgium (21 June) with their final Group G game against Egypt (27 June) in Seattle.

This is Iran’s fourth consecutive time qualifying for the World Cup.